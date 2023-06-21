Zinedine Zidane in tears after being named ambassador of project for children in final stage of cancer

Football legend and former Real Madrid coach, Zinedine Zidane, gave a very emotional statement after being named an ambassador for Le Point Rose, a project that helps children at the final stages of cancer.

His eyes red with emotion, Zidane said: "For me it's a bit hard because I have children who are healthy, so it's complicated for me, but I can tell you just one thing: I'm proud to be able to sponsor your project, you have chosen the right person."

❤️ L'émotion de Zinédine Zidane après avoir été nommé parrain de l'association « Le Point Rose » qui accompagne les familles des enfants atteints de cancer ! 🎥 France3Paca pic.twitter.com/485xRgNqFg — Le Média Positif 🍀 (@LMPositif) June 19, 2023

"I am proud to be a sponsor [of this project]. I am already in support of other associations such as ELA [The European Association Against Leukodystrophies]. And I will do everything in my power to support this whole project and all these families."

Zidane, who lost his brother to cancer, said: "Losing a child is the most terrible thing that exists, we all agree. My parents know it, and I know how hard it is. I will fully support you and do everything I can to support this project and all these families."

Le Point Rose was set up in 2015 by Nathalie Paoli, a former press officer for Marseille FC, who lost her daughter Carla Marie at the age of nine to a brain stem tumour.

The construction of the care home will begin at the end of 2023 and should welcome children at the end of their life, suffering from cancer by 2025.

