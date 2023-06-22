Egypt's Sisi in Paris for Global Financial Pact summit

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi arrived in the French capital, Paris, yesterday to attend the two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact which will begin today.

Egypt's Presidential Spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said Al-Sisi's participation in the event reflects the growing strategic relations between Egypt and France and Egypt's active role as an emerging economy.

"This role contributes to strengthening international initiatives that support developing countries and facilitate their access to financial liquidity," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the summit following Egypt's hosting of the 27th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) on 22 November 2022.

The summit provides an opportunity to collectively rethink the global financial architecture of international solidarity and climate action by proposing concrete solutions to create a fairer, more effective and more responsive global financial system.

In addition to Al-Sisi, the presidents of Tunisia, Senegal, Comoros, Gabon, Zambia, Sri Lanka and Kenya will attend.

Representatives of major international organisations, global financial institutions and civil society institutions will also participate in the summit.

