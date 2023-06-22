Portuguese / Spanish / English

Egypt's Sisi in Paris for Global Financial Pact summit

June 22, 2023 at 12:02 pm | Published in: Africa, Asia & Americas, Egypt, Europe & Russia, France, Gabon, Kenya, News, Senegal, Sri Lanka, the Comoro Islands, Tunisia, Zambia
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) and France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna greet each other as they arrive at the Palais Brongniart for the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris on June 22, 2023 [LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) and France's Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna greet each other as they arrive at the Palais Brongniart for the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris on June 22, 2023 [LUDOVIC MARIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
 June 22, 2023 at 12:02 pm

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi arrived in the French capital, Paris, yesterday to attend the two-day Summit for a New Global Financing Pact which will begin today.

Egypt's Presidential Spokesperson Ahmed Fahmy said Al-Sisi's participation in the event reflects the growing strategic relations between Egypt and France and Egypt's active role as an emerging economy.

"This role contributes to strengthening international initiatives that support developing countries and facilitate their access to financial liquidity," he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for the summit following Egypt's hosting of the 27th session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) on 22 November 2022.

The summit provides an opportunity to collectively rethink the global financial architecture of international solidarity and climate action by proposing concrete solutions to create a fairer, more effective and more responsive global financial system.

In addition to Al-Sisi, the presidents of Tunisia, Senegal, Comoros, Gabon, Zambia, Sri Lanka and Kenya will attend.

Representatives of major international organisations, global financial institutions and civil society institutions will also participate in the summit.

READ: Israel to support Saudi Arabia bid for Expo 2030 in return for normalisation deal – report

Categories
AfricaAsia & AmericasEgyptEurope & RussiaFranceGabonKenyaNewsSenegalSri Lankathe Comoro IslandsTunisiaZambia
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments