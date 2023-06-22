Portuguese / Spanish / English

Russia claims that the US is strengthening its forces in Syria

June 22, 2023 at 7:49 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Europe & Russia, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria, US
Russia's special envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev attends a meeting on September 11, 2018 [SALVATORE DI NOLFI/AFP via Getty Images]
Russia has information that the United States is strengthening its military contingent in Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, the Russian President's special envoy for Syria, said on Thursday, according to the RIA news agency.

According to the report, Russia accused the US of training Daesh terrorists to carry out sabotage and terrorist attacks in Syria and Russia."There is such information … that the US is strengthening its military contingent in north-eastern Syria, as well as in Al-Tanf, which has been illegally occupied by them for quite a long time," Lavrentiev was cited as saying.

