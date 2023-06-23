Reports: Israel may stop direct flights to Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

The Israeli government is considering cancelling direct flights between Tel Aviv and the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh in a sign of a freeze in Israeli-Egyptian relations at the political level, local media reported.

The Israeli public radio (Kan) yesterday quoted an Israeli official as saying that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will hold a meeting next week to examine the political and security implications of cancelling the flights.

The direct route between Tel Aviv and Sharm El-Sheikh was launched more than a year ago, with the aim of improving ties and encouraging tourism from Israel in Sinai.

According to Kan, Sharm El-Sheikh in particular, and South Sinai in general, are popular destinations for Israeli tourists, "despite the security threat".

Israeli airlines operate 13 flights to Sharm El-Sheikh per week.

