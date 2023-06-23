Hamas: Palestinian resistance changed rules of engagement with Israel

Head of the Hamas movement abroad, Khaled Meshaal, said the recent victories achieved by the Palestinian resistance in the occupied West Bank have practically changed the rules of engagement with the Israeli occupation and its "herds of settlers", Quds Press reported.

In a statement issued yesterday, Meshaal said the resistance's recent qualitative and professional methods and the heavy losses it has brought on the enemy as well as the growing sense of fear and anxiety among the illegal Israeli soldiers and settlers, indicates the resistance leaderships' seriousness in escalating and developing these methods both in quantity and in quality.

Meshaal stressed that the barbaric crimes committed by the Israeli occupation army and settlers require "more cohesion, unity and partnership" between the Palestinian people, their forces and capabilities at home and abroad, calling on the Arab and Islamic nations to assume their responsibilities towards the Palestinian cause and people.

Meshaal concluded the statement by affirming "absolute" confidence in the Palestinian people and their great resistance to defeat the Israeli occupation.

