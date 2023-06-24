Ben-Gvir renews call for large-scale West Bank military offensive

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived on Friday at the illegal outpost of Evyatar to show support for its settlers.

While he was there, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz, Ben-Gvir demanded "much more than this settlement," emphasising that he fully backs the settlers.

"Run to the hilltops," he urged, which, according to Haaretz, was a reference to the Hilltop Youth who continuously carry out attacks against Palestinians.

"Here, there should be a full settlement, not only here, but in all the hills around us. We should settle the Land of Israel, and at the same time, launch a military operation, take down buildings and eliminate terrorists. Not just one or two, but dozens and hundreds and, if needed, thousands," Ben-Gvir stressed.

Head of the West Bank Settlement Council Yossi Dagan said: "The appropriate response to the Palestinian attacks is building more settlements in the West Bank, in addition to the military response – launching a large military operation in the Palestinian cities."

Dagan added: "We call for the government to announce the legalisation of Evyatar settlement to let settlers return to it. Only building settlements reduces attacks."

