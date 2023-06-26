Portuguese / Spanish / English

Rival Libya administration threatens to block oil exports

June 26, 2023 at 7:56 pm | Published in: Africa, International Organisations, Libya, News, UN
People gather at The Martyrs' Square to celebrate the 9th anniversary of Libyans’ 17 February Revolution in Tripoli, Libya on February 17, 2020 [Hazem Turkia / Anadolu Agency]
People gather at The Martyrs' Square to celebrate the 9th anniversary of Libyans’ 17 February Revolution in Tripoli, Libya on February 17, 2020 [Hazem Turkia / Anadolu Agency]
 June 26, 2023 at 7:56 pm

The head of Libya's east-based administration threatened, Saturday, to block oil and gas exports from territory under its control, claiming the UN-recognised government in Tripoli was wasting energy revenues, Reuters reports.

According to the report, the head of Libya's east-based administration, Oussama Hamad, said in a statement that he had "frozen" 2022 oil revenues "equivalent to more than 130 billion dinars (around $27 billion)", as a first step.

The east-based government, which does not recognise the authority of the Government of National Unity based in Tripoli, is ready for more steps, including an oil blockade, and would seek a legal ruling, Hamad said.

"We are ready to raise the red flag, stop … the export of oil and gas and declare force majeure," said Hamad, who was appointed in May by the east-based Parliament.

OPINION: 6+6 Commission is almost dead; 5 scenarios, including war, for Libya 

Categories
AfricaInternational OrganisationsLibyaNewsUN
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments