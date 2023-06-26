Turkiye Erdogan, Greece Mitsotakis to meet at July NATO summit

Turkish President, Tayyip Erdogan, and Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Vilnius next month, Mitsotakis' office said on Monday, a day after he won a national election, Reuters reports.

Mitsotakis was sworn in for a second term as Prime Minister on Monday following a resounding election win.

Erdogan, who was elected to his third term last month, congratulated Mitsotakis in a phone call, the Turkish Presidency said on Monday.

He said the two re-elected governments create an opportunity for bilateral relations between the neighbouring countries.

Greece and Turkiye, both NATO allies but historic foes, have been at odds for decades over a range of issues, from airspace to maritime zones in the eastern Mediterranean, migration and ethnically split Cyprus.

