Turkiye, Greece can grow through bilateral relations: Greek FM Dendias

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias participates in Feast of Orthodoxy (The Sunday of Orthodoxy) the first Sunday of Great Lent at the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul, Turkiye on March 05, 2023 [Arife Karakum - Anadolu Agency]
Greece and Turkiye can create a burst of opportunities and growth in bilateral relations, said Foreign Minister, Nikos Dendias, on Tuesday, local Turkish media reports.

According to the report, Minister Dendias said that resolving the Greek-Turkish disagreement on maritime zones in accordance with international law is his greatest dream for Greek foreign policy.

"Honestly, I believe that it would be a dream to erase Greek-Turkish differences from the map and have the two countries collaborate," Dendias added.

Dendias expressed hope that the window of opportunity to improve relations that commenced after the deadly earthquakes in southern Turkiye on 6 February is maintained.

Last March, Turkish Foreign Minister, Mevlut Cavusoglu, and Dendias met in Brussels and agreed that Turkiye would support Greece's campaign for the Security Council in 2025-2026.

Also, Athens agreed it would support Ankara's candidacy for Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation.

