Israel injures 2 Palestinians, detains 6 including journalist in West Bank

At least two Palestinians were injured during raids by Israeli forces in the Occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli forces used rubber bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians who resisted the raids in the city of Nablus, eye witnesses said.

One of the injured Palestinians was hit by live bullets, Palestinian Red Crescent said in its statement.

The injured Palestinians were taken to the Rafidiyeh State Hospital in Nablus, it added.

READ: Turkiye condemns Israel new settlement plan in West Bank

The Israeli forces also detained six Palestinians, one of whom was a journalist named Muhammad Anwar Muna, during the raids in Nablus, Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

Muna has been detained several times before.

Israeli forces frequently raid houses in the Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and detain Palestinians on various charges.

From time to time, protests break out between Palestinian residents and Israeli soldiers.

READ: Israel poisoned Palestinian land, reveal newly-released state documents