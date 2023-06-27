Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel injures 2 Palestinians, detains 6 including journalist in West Bank

June 27, 2023 at 7:53 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces intervene Palestinian protesters with plastic bullets and tear gas during a protest as Israeli forces killed 4 Palestinians including a child in Ramallah, West Bank on June 19, 2023 [Issam Rimawi - Anadolu Agency]
 June 27, 2023 at 7:53 pm

At least two Palestinians were injured during raids by Israeli forces in the Occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israeli forces used rubber bullets and tear gas against the Palestinians who resisted the raids in the city of Nablus, eye witnesses said.

One of the injured Palestinians was hit by live bullets, Palestinian Red Crescent said in its statement.

The injured Palestinians were taken to the Rafidiyeh State Hospital in Nablus, it added.

The Israeli forces also detained six Palestinians, one of whom was a journalist named Muhammad Anwar Muna, during the raids in Nablus, Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported.

Muna has been detained several times before.

Israeli forces frequently raid houses in the Occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem and detain Palestinians on various charges.

From time to time, protests break out between Palestinian residents and Israeli soldiers.

