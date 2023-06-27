Portuguese / Spanish / English

President of Iran, Emir of Qatar exchange well wishes for Eid holiday

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on June 12, 2023 [Pedro Rances Mattey/Anadolu Agency]
Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi, and Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings on Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

"Iran and Qatar have good potential for the development of bilateral, regional and international cooperation," Raisi told Al-Thani in a telephone call, according to the Iranian presidency.

"Iran considers the development of bilateral relations as something that can further enhance regional and international cooperation between the two countries," said Raisi.

The Qatari Emir expressed "readiness for increasing economic cooperation and investment in Iran".

Eid Al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, is the second most important Muslim holiday. It marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

