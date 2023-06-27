Qatar releases 7 Iranians from prison

Iran's ambassador to Doha has announced that Qatar has released seven Iranian prisoners who will be returning to their home country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hamid Dehkan, on Tuesday, posted a statement on his Twitter account saying, "With the cooperation of the Qatari authorities, loving Iranian prisoners were released today and left for Tehran a few minutes ago."

Dehkan did not provide information on what crimes the people in question were convicted of or how long they had been detained in Qatar.

On 11 April, Qatar also released 17 detained Iranian citizens for violating territorial waters.

