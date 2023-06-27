Tehran: IRGC head says enemies want to destroy Iran, as they have destroyed Syria

The commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), General Hossein Salami, said on Monday that Iran's enemies want to destroy the country, just as they have destroyed Syria.

"Syrian cities are an example of what the enemy wants for the people of Iran," said Salami. "They want poverty, loss of trade and security, widowed women and orphaned children. This is the sinister mentality of the enemies in Islamic countries, which of course have failed so far."

The general made his comment during a visit to Urmia, in Iran's West Azerbaijan Province. "We are facing enemies in the process of dividing Islamic countries. We are constantly aware of their plan, so we continue to confront them. The enemies' war against us continues and it is not a temporary thing," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, the former head of the IRGC intelligence service, Hussein Taeb, had warned of "attempts" to ignite "riots" coinciding with the upcoming legislative election in order for people to boycott them, or for them to be postponed.

Taeb, who is also an advisor to the IRGC chief, pointed out that during the past year, Iran has been subjected to a "joint war" from several countries trying to force it to abandon its revolution, IRNA reported on Saturday. "After Iran had proved that its revolution is stable, Washington sent it a message, through neighbouring countries, that it is trying to avoid escalation and is seeking to reach an understanding," he explained.

According to the head of the IRGC Intelligence Division, Mohammad Kazemi, the US intelligence agencies, Israel's Mossad and British intelligence looked to assassinate Iranian nuclear and military scientists during the recent unrest in Iran. He made the accusation in a press conference.

Kazemi added that the French embassy collected information during last year's demonstrations about the situation on the ground in Iran, and about the Iranian security forces, and shared it with other European embassies in Tehran.

