Turkiye Erdogan son blamed by anti-corruption authorities in the US and Sweden

Anti-corruption authorities in the United States and Sweden are reviewing a complaint alleging that the Swedish affiliate of a US company pledged to pay tens of millions of dollars in kickbacks if a son of Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, helped it secure a dominant market position in the country, Reuters reports.

According to Reuters, Dignita's plan was to gain the Turkish government's approval for regulations requiring the use of its dashboard breathalysers which disable a vehicle's ignition when the driver is intoxicated.

In exchange for a 10-year exclusivity agreement, Dignita agreed to pay tens of millions of dollars in lobbying fees to two institutions where Bilal Erdogan serves as a board member. Ultimately, however, no kickbacks were paid, and the project was abruptly abandoned by Dignita late last year, the report added.

READ: Turkiye jails prominent journalist over propaganda charge

The Communications Director of Turkiye, Fahrettin Altun, shared through Twitter that "they condemn Reuters for spreading this false news story, as they have once again demonstrated to the entire world just how crucial our struggle against disinformation is".

"We will continue to work day and night under the leadership of the President in order not to allow our nation and international public opinion to be manipulated."

Turkiye's official Anadolu Agency has also hit out at the report as "fake reporting on unsubstantiated allegations".

READ: Turkiye expressed support for Russia government during Wagner coup threat, offered mediation