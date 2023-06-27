US refuses to invite far-right Israel ministers to Independence Day event

The United States (US) Embassy in Israel will not be inviting Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir to its upcoming Independence Day Reception at the Israel Museum.

According to Haaretz, along with Smotrich and Ben-Gvir, their entire Knesset delegations will be banned from the event, marking the US' 247th Independence Day on the evening of 3 July.

An embassy spokesperson told the Times of Israel in a statement: "The guest list for the Embassy's 2023 Independence Day event includes people with whom the Embassy has a close working relationship. Security concerns preclude us from publicly sharing the guest list."

However, a spokesperson for Smotrich confirmed that he was not invited and would therefore not be attending.

It comes after the top Israeli minister defied US concern over the illegal expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank saying the government would continue building and would not accept "preaching" from other countries.

"This is our country, all of it," Smotrich said last week. "Does anyone think that Israel will be managed like another US state? I will not accept moral preaching from anybody."

It also comes after Smotrich was unable to secure meetings with any US administration figure during his visit to America in March or any French government officials during his visit to Paris earlier this year as a result of his denial of the existence of the Palestinian people.

The US has repeatedly called on Israel to halt its settlement construction on Palestinian land, which it says undermines prospects for a two-state solution.

More than 700,000 Israelis live in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, which Israel captured in 1967. All countries consider the settlements a violation of international law.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and Economy Minister Nir Barkat have received invitations to the US' celebration, along with opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz.

