Senior Turkish, US officials discuss Russia-Ukraine war, Greece, Syria

Senior officials from Turkiye and the US discussed the Russia-Ukraine war, recent elections in Greece and the situation in Syria in a phone call Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish Presidential Foreign Policy Advisor Akif Cagatay Kilic and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan also addressed other regional issues and bilateral ties, according to a statement from Turkiye's Communication Directorate.

Meanwhile, in a White House statement, Sullivan congratulated Kilic on his appointment to his position and expressed eagerness to work closely together to strengthen the bilateral partnership and address shared challenges.

They also discussed the recent developments in Russia and the two countries' continued support for Ukraine as it defends itself against Russian aggression along with Turkiye's efforts to ensure the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, it said.

The two diplomats also agreed on the significance of continued stability in the Aegean, with Sullivan welcoming constructive engagement between Turkiye and Greece.

Kilic and Sullivan also exchanged views on next month's NATO summit in Lithuania's capital Vilnius, the statement said, adding that they agreed to meet at the earliest opportunity.

Sullivan underscored the US's view that Sweden should become a member of NATO as soon as possible, according to the statement.

READ: Turkiye sends medical aid to children's hospital in war-torn Ukraine