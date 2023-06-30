Palestine: Islamic Movement leader denies being injured in shooting

The deputy head of the Islamic Movement in Israel, Sheikh Kamal Al-Khatib, dismissed reports claiming he was injured in a shooting in the city of Umm Al-Fahm in the Haifa district.

Al-Khatib said the rumour was "malicious", adding that Israel spreads such news to make the Palestinians live in fear and confusion between actual crimes and ones that never happened.

To date, some 104 Palestinian citizens of Israel have died in homicides, including sveen women and two children. Israel Police are doing little to stem the violence in the Arab community, activists claim.

