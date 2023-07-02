Israel detects missile attack attempt from Syria

The Israeli army said late Saturday it spotted an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria toward its territory, reports Anadolu Agency.

"The missile appears to have exploded in the air," it said in a statement that indicated the details of the incident are currently under investigation.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military radio reported that fragments of missile that is believed to have exploded in the air, fell in the southern Israeli city of Rahat.

No casualties have yet been reported.

A news report from the Syrian state news agency, SANA, citing military sources, previously alleged that certain locations near the western Syrian province of Homs were targeted by Israeli airstrikes.

OPINION: The beginning of a new phase of the Syrian tragedy