OIC calls for 'collective measures' to prevent repeated desecration of Quran

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) yesterday called for "collective measures" to prevent the repeated desecration of the Quran.

This came in a statement released prior to an emergency meeting held yesterday in Jeddah to discuss the incident where "a copy of the Holy Quran was burnt in Sweden on the first day of Eid Al-Adha."

The official Saudi Press Agency (SPA), reported that OIC General Secretariat condemned the "repetition of these despicable attacks, and attempts to desecrate the sanctity of the Holy Quran and other Islamic values, symbols and sanctities" and reaffirmed the obligation that all states have undertaken, under the Charter of the United Nations, to promote and encourage universal respect for and observance of human rights and fundamental freedoms for all, without distinction as to race, sex, language or religion.

The Secretariat warned of the seriousness of these actions, which "undermine mutual respect and harmony between peoples, and contradict international efforts to spread the values of tolerance, moderation, and rejection of extremism."

READ: Freedom of speech is used in the West to cover attacks against Muslims

"The desecration of the Quran and insulting the Prophet are not ordinary incidents of Islamophobia," the statement continued.

The OIC urged the governments of the concerned countries to take effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such incidents, the need to ensure that everyone exercises the right to freedom of expression in a responsible manner and in accordance with relevant international human rights laws, and the importance of promoting dialogue, understanding and cooperation between religions, cultures and civilisations for peace and harmony in the world.

Last Wednesday, a man – identified as Salwan Momika – burned a copy of the Quran under police protection in front of Stockholm Mosque, causing outrage.