Palestine leader Abbas suspends contact and security coordination with Israel

July 3, 2023 at 7:56 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends an observation of the 75th anniversary of the Nakba in the General Assembly Hall at the United Nations on May 15, 2023 in New York City [Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images]
Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, on Monday, suspended contact and security coordination with Israel, after Israeli forces launched a major raid against resistance fighters in the West Bank city of Jenin, his office said in a statement Reuters reports.

The decision came after Abbas held a meeting with other leaders of the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas has temporarily suspended coordination with Israel a number of times in the past, during previous rounds of violence.

