Palestine leader Abbas suspends contact and security coordination with Israel

Palestinian President, Mahmoud Abbas, on Monday, suspended contact and security coordination with Israel, after Israeli forces launched a major raid against resistance fighters in the West Bank city of Jenin, his office said in a statement Reuters reports.

The decision came after Abbas held a meeting with other leaders of the Palestinian Authority.

Abbas has temporarily suspended coordination with Israel a number of times in the past, during previous rounds of violence.

