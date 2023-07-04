German court gives life sentence to murderer of Turkiye woman

A German court, on Tuesday, gave life in prison to the murderer of Turkish woman, Ece Sarigul, Anadolu Agency reports.

The court in the southern city of Ulm ruled that the 27-year-old Eritrean attacker who killed Sarigul and injured her friend, Nerea M., on 5 December, 2022 on their way to school, would serve life sentence.

The ruling can be appealed in a higher court.

Ece, who was stabbed in the stomach by the Eritrean asylum seeker, died while Nerea M. eventually recovered from her injuries.

READ: In conservative Gaza, a woman finds rare job niche by repairing phones