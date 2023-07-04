Syria: public sector employees resign en masse in Latakia over low wages

Dozens of public sector employees in the Syrian governorate of Latakia have submitted their resignations since the beginning of this year, citing low wages and the inability to secure their basic needs.

According to the pro-regime Al-Watan, a majority of the 900 employees who resigned complained that their monthly wage, which is at most 100,000 pounds ($40) does not cover family expenses for more than 48 hours or buy breakfast ingredients for two or three days.

The newspaper said that most of the employees have to find other jobs to make ends meet and cover the cost of food, drink, medicine and utility bills.

The Syrian regime has admitted recently that 400 public sector employees in the Suwayda governorate in the south of the country have resigned within the past four months. However, Aram news website said that media outlets affiliated with the regime had manipulated the number, and that local sources confirmed that it was actually more than 1,000.

The regime ignores repeated demands to increase the monthly salaries of public sector employees at a time when the areas it controls are witnessing a significant increase in prices and a scarcity of job opportunities.