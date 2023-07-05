Egypt gets stolen fragment of Ramses II statue from Switzerland 

Switzerland returned to Egypt a fragment of a 3,400-year-old statue of the pharaoh Ramses II on Monday, which was stolen more than 30 years ago. This "important archaeological asset" was handed over to the Egyptian Embassy in Bern by Carine Bachmann, director of the Swiss Federal Office of Culture (FOC).

According to reports, the piece had been confiscated in Geneva during criminal proceedings and handed back to Egypt under Switzerland's law covering the international transfer of cultural property. Both countries are contracting parties to the UNESCO Convention of 1970 on the Measures to Prohibit and Prevent the Illicit Import, Export and Transfer of Ownership of Cultural Property.

Switzerland returns a fragment of a statue of King Ramses II to Egypt. It was stolen between the late 1980s- early 1990s from the Temple of Ramses II in Abydos #Egypt. The fragment was a part of a group statue. pic.twitter.com/R4ZOxPfqXZ — Lobna Samy (@LobnaSamy15) July 4, 2023

"The stone sculpture of the Egyptian pharaoh Ramses II belongs to a group of statues in which the king is seated next to various ancient Egyptian deities," explained the FOC. "The fragment was stolen from the Temple of Ramses II at Abydos, Egypt, between the late 1980s and early 1990s. It apparently then went through various stations abroad before it was finally introduced to Switzerland."

The restitution of the artefact, added the FOC, underscores the joint commitment of Switzerland and Egypt in combating the illegal transfer of cultural property. "This was further strengthened in 2011 with the entry into force of a bilateral agreement on the import and repatriation of cultural property."

Ramses II, also known as Ramses the Great, was one of ancient Egypt's most celebrated pharaohs. Born in 1303 BCE, he ascended to the throne aged 25 and reigned for a remarkable 66 years, making him one of the longest-ruling pharaohs in history. He is best known for his architectural achievements, particularly the construction of the temples at Abu Simbel, and was renowned for his diplomatic skills.

