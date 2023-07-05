Jenin gets emergency relief from Nablus activists

Dozens of Palestinian activists and journalists in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus have succeeded in launching an emergency relief campaign to relieve the suffering of families who have been displaced from the Jenin Refugee Camp by the Israeli army this week.

The organisers said cooperation between media professionals gave momentum to the campaign and led to the supply of dozens of trucks loaded with bread, water, foodstuffs and medical supplies for Jenin. Journalist Bakr Abdel-Haq explained that planning for the campaign began on Monday evening, following the emergence of video footage of the displacement, destruction and water shortage after the Israeli army destroyed the infrastructure in the refugee camp and forced people to leave.

Abdel-Haq told Quds Press that the scenes provoked everyone in Nablus, especially journalists and activists, hence the emergency relief campaign. He said that the organisers communicated with representatives from the Nablus governorate and the municipality immediately to secure legal and official cover and agree on a place to collect donations.

WATCH: Clear up of Jenin begins as Israel forces withdraw

According to community activist Mais Al-Shafei, the campaign was distinguished primarily by the huge, positive response from everyone in Nablus, with donations from the city, villages and refugee camps. The campaign was expanded later to include much-needed medicines and medical disposables for government hospitals and clinics.

University students from Jenin and its surrounding villages who study in Nablus participated in the campaign, journalist Rashid Levdawi pointed out. Moreover, other cities have contacted the organisers in Nablus and transferred what they have collected to the city ready to be sent to Jenin.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said yesterday that the death toll from the Israeli military aggression on Jenin had risen to ten, with 100 wounded, 20 of them seriously.