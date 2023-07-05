Clear up of Jenin begins as Israel forces withdraw

Construction workers from the Jenin Municipality arrived at Jenin Refugee Camp this morning to repair the large-scale destruction caused by Israeli occupation forces in the city.

According to the Wafa news agency, along with volunteers from the Joint Services Council and shopkeepers, the construction workers used bulldozers to clear the rubble and debris including flattened or scorched cars left in the wake of the Israeli aggression.

The Israeli raid, which started on Monday, left a trail of destruction across the occupied West Bank city.

The Minister of Local Government, Majdi Al-Saleh, said in a statement that the local community and workers are making every possible effort to ensure the re-delivery and provision of basic services to citizens.

Mohammad Ziara, the minister of public works, said the camp looked like it had been hit by an earthquake, pointing out that there was total destruction to all aspects of normal life, including infrastructure.

Many parts of the refugee camp were left without electricity or water due to the damaged infrastructure.

Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Jenin earlier today, concluding their largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years.

Almost 80 per cent of homes in the occupied Palestinian city of Jenin have suffered damage as a result of Israel's recent military operation, according to the city's deputy governor.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others were injured in the offensive, according to the Ministry of Health.