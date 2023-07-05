US Muslim group urges Biden, Swedish Premier to condemn Quran burning in Sweden

A leading Muslim group in the US urged President Joe Biden and Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, to condemn the Quran burning in Sweden, Anadolu Agency reports.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) said it encouraged Biden and Kristersson "to clearly disavow anti-Muslim bigotry and condemn a Quran burning that took place in Sweden last week".

The Swedish Prime Minister is meeting Wednesday with the US President at the White House.

"We join Muslim civic organisations, faith leaders and nations around the world in condemning the hateful burning" of the Quran, CAIR National Executive Director, Nihad Awad, said in a statement. "We encourage the Swedish Prime Minister to clearly disavow such anti-Muslim extremism during his visit to the White House today, and we encourage President Biden to do the same."

He said the US' largest Muslim civil rights organisation stands in solidarity with the Muslim community in Sweden and "the broader European Muslim community as they confront the persistent threat of xenophobia, racism and anti-Muslim bigotry."

On the first day of Eid Al-Adha last week, someone identified as Salwan Momika, burned the Quran under police protection in front of the Stockholm Mosque.

The criminal act triggered widespread condemnations across Arab and Muslim countries amid calls for Sweden to put an end to acts against Islamic symbols.

