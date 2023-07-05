UN rights council to hold emergency session to discuss Quran burning in Sweden

The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an emergency session later this week to discuss the burning of the Quran in Sweden, a spokesman said Tuesday.

Last Wednesday, a man – identified as Salwan Momika – burned a copy of the Quran under police protection in front of Stockholm Mosque, causing outrage.

"The UN Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate to "discuss the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred, as manifested by the current desecration of the holy Quran in some European and other countries," council spokesman Pascal Sim told reporters.

"This urgent debate will be convened following a request of Pakistan, sent on behalf of several members of the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, including those that are members of the Human Rights Council."

"The urgent debate will most likely be convened this week at a date and time to be determined by the bureau of the Human Rights Council that is meeting today."

On Sunday, the OIC called for collective measures to prevent such incidents from being repeated.

