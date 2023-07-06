France slammed for 'daily' discrimination against Muslims

Muslim youth are being discriminated against on a daily basis in France, the head of the French Council of the Muslim Faith has claimed. Abdallah Zekri said that Muslim youth in France are subjected to racial discrimination on a daily basis.

Referring to the recent events in France following the killing of 17-year-old Algerian-Malian Nael M, Zekri told Anadolu that if there were "no video clips of the killing, the incident would have been covered up." He also pointed out that it is "disgraceful to reward the killer," a reference to the €1.6 million ($1.7m) that has been raised by a public appeal for the family of the policeman who killed the young Muslim.

The rights advocate added that politicians had exploited the recent violence by protesters in France "to fuel anti-immigration issues."

France has been witnessing widespread protests, riots and clashes with local police ever since Nael was killed by a bullet in the chest fired by a policeman at close range on 27 June. The police officer said that he fired because Nael did not comply with an order to stop his car in the western Paris suburb of Nanterre.

