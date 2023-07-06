Pakistan, UAE sign renewable energy deal

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) inked an agreement Thursday for the development of renewable energy projects in the South Asian country, Anadolu Agency reports.

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and UAE's Special Envoy for Climate Change, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who is also the President-designate of the UN Climate Change Conference, COP28, witnessed the signing ceremony in Islamabad.

Pakistan's Secretary of the Power Division, Rashid Mahmood Langrial, and Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure of the UAE, Sharif Al Olama, signed on behalf of their respective sides, said a statement.

UAE companies will invest in renewable energy projects in all four provinces of the country.

Pakistan is currently facing an acute electricity shortage, resulting in hours-long outages due to growing demands in sizzling summers.

Al Jaber and the UAE's Minister for Industries and Technologies, along with a high-level delegation, later called Sharif at his office.

Appreciating UAE's efforts in combating climate change and developing renewable energy projects, Sharif extended Pakistan's full support to UAE for COP28.

He thanked the UAE for its vital support to Pakistan, which has been critical in reaching a $3 billion staff level agreement with the IMF last week.

He also shared details of the 10,000 megawatt solar energy projects for which a road show was already held in Dubai.

Al Jaber said the UAE will further improve collaboration with Pakistan in the renewable energy sector which will help boost Islamabad's energy security.

He said the UAE views Pakistan as an important partner in the climate change discourse and appreciated Pakistan's "active" role in climate change diplomacy.​​​​​​​

