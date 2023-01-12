Pakistan PM to seek economic help from UAE during visit

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will seek a fresh economic package for his country from the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit there, broadcaster ARY News reported today, citing sources.

According to Reuters, Sharif will also seek deferment of a $2 billion loan repayment to the UAE due in the coming weeks and hold talks on finalising a $2 billion investment in Pakistan during his visit to the country which begins today, the report said.

Pakistan's information ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Sharif said his visit was aimed at building further on his previous conversation with UAE's President Mohamed Bin Zayed.

"We share a resolve & understanding that the continuous efforts need to be made to further strengthen trade, investment & economic relations," he said on Twitter.

My visit to the UAE is aimed at building on the conversation I have had with H.H. President Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed. We share a resolve & understanding that the continuous efforts need to be made to further strengthen trade, investment & economic relations. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) January 12, 2023

