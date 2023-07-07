Israel raids Palestinian martyr's home, arrests his father, sister

Israeli occupation forces stormed the home of Palestinian martyr Ahmed Yassin Ghaydan, who was killed by Israeli gunfire, in Qibya village in Ramallah at dawn today, the Palestinian Information Centre reported, a day after they arrested his father, brother and sister.

Local sources reported that occupation forces stormed the village in large numbers and raided and violently searched Ghaydan's family house.

His family members were also subjected to an interrogation during the raid.

Earlier yesterday, the Israeli forces arrested Ghaydan's father, older brother and sister, a mother of two kids. His brother was later released after being interrogated for several hours.

The Red Crescent Society affirmed that two youths suffered gunshot injuries in the foot during the raid of the village.

Occupation forces also opened fire at a photojournalist's car, shattering the rear window.

