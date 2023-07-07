Russia detains Egyptian citizen who desecrated Quran 

The Russian authorities in the city of Ulyanovsk have detained an Egyptian citizen who appeared in a video desecrating the Quran.

According to Russian media outlets, the man, identified as 28-year-old Saeed Abdel Razek, had fled Egypt in the summer of 2019 after converting to Christianity.

At the time, the man alleged to have received death threats as a result of his conversion.

While in Russia, he married a Russian woman and has a three-year-old son. The couple later separated. His ex-wife said she is no longer in contact with him, adding that he had tried to kidnap their son and she had to report him to the police.

مصري : يقوم بسكب الخمر على القرآن ويدعس بقدمه الله يحرق قلبك . pic.twitter.com/sqUIkTka70 — الترند السعودي (@AlTrendAlsaudi) July 3, 2023

The governor of Ulyanovsk province, Alexei Russkikh, announced the arrest of the Egyptian citizen via a post on the telegram on Wednesday.

"A video clip circulated on the internet showed a foreign citizen desecrating the Quran, the holy book of Muslims," said Russkikh, adding that security services are now "dealing with this incident".

"This is a crime against all of us. Terrorism has no nationality or religion," he said, stressing "respect for the feelings of all believers."

