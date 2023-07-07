Portuguese / English

Russia detains Egyptian citizen who desecrated Quran 

The Russian authorities in the city of Ulyanovsk have detained an Egyptian citizen who appeared in a video desecrating the Quran.

According to Russian media outlets, the man, identified as 28-year-old Saeed Abdel Razek, had fled Egypt in the summer of 2019 after converting to Christianity.

At the time, the man alleged to have received death threats as a result of his conversion.

While in Russia, he married a Russian woman and has a three-year-old son. The couple later separated. His ex-wife said she is no longer in contact with him, adding that he had tried to kidnap their son and she had to report him to the police.

The governor of Ulyanovsk province, Alexei Russkikh, announced the arrest of the Egyptian citizen via a post on the telegram on Wednesday.

"A video clip circulated on the internet showed a foreign citizen desecrating the Quran, the holy book of Muslims," said Russkikh, adding that security services are now "dealing with this incident".

"This is a crime against all of us. Terrorism has no nationality or religion," he said, stressing "respect for the feelings of all believers."

Putin: Those guilty of burning the Quran will serve sentence in Russia's Muslim regions 

