Tunisia president's 'corrective movement in danger', warns official

July 7, 2023 at 8:46 am | Published in: Africa, News, Tunisia
Tunisian Prime Minister Najla Bouden speaks at the ceremony in Tunis, Tunisia on May 07, 2022 [Yassine Gaidi/Anadolu Agency]
The Tunisian President's "corrective movement is in danger," the National People's Movement chief, Haikal Al-Makki, warned yesterday, calling the incumbent administration led by Najla Bouden a "failed government."

Al-Makki called for forming a political government to achieve what he described as the "new republic."

The government, he explained, must include "all political forces from inside and outside the parliament, as well as national personalities and organisations."

He added that it was "necessary to establish a strong and solid internal front while getting stripped of being a president-dependent government in order to overcome all the national crises."

