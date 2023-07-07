Tunisia president's 'corrective movement in danger', warns official

The Tunisian President's "corrective movement is in danger," the National People's Movement chief, Haikal Al-Makki, warned yesterday, calling the incumbent administration led by Najla Bouden a "failed government."

Al-Makki called for forming a political government to achieve what he described as the "new republic."

The government, he explained, must include "all political forces from inside and outside the parliament, as well as national personalities and organisations."

He added that it was "necessary to establish a strong and solid internal front while getting stripped of being a president-dependent government in order to overcome all the national crises."

READ:Â Tunisia: locals and migrants clash in SfaxÂ