Israel army, settlers carried out 4,073 violations against Palestinians in 2023

The Israeli occupation army and settlers carried out 4,073 attacks against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank since the start of 2023, a report released yesterday revealed.

Chairman of the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committee, Muayyad Shaban, said the violations ranged from land destruction, uprooting trees, confiscating properties, closing checkpoints and causing death or physical injuries.

The majority of these violations were carried out in the city of Nablus with 952 incidents, followed by Jenin with 553 incidents and then Bethlehem with 435 incidents.

He further emphasised that the series of collective attacks carried out by settler militias in recent weeks on the Palestinian villages of Huwara, Turmus Ayya, Um Safa, Orif, Qaryut, Deir Dibwan and others have raised alarm regarding the nature of the upcoming phase of the conflict.

"This phase has been well prepared by the frameworks of the official occupation state, firstly through the ascension of settler gang leaders to positions of power in the occupying state, and secondly as a result of religious terrorism schools that have produced this generation of terrorist settlers," Shaban said.

This scenario places innocent Palestinian civilians in the face of the terrorism of armed illegal settlers, protected by the Israeli occupation army, and authorities which criminalise any attempt by Palestinians to defend themselves and their land.

