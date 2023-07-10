Israel settlers attack farmers, pollute drinking water in Jericho

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers yesterday attacked Palestinian civilians and polluted drinking water after raiding the Bedouin community of Arab Al Kaabneh, near the occupied West Bank city Jericho, Wafa news agency reported.

The Palestinian activist documenting Israeli human rights violations in the area, Hasan Mlaihat, said that a group of illegal settlers attacked homes of Palestinian brothers in the community and released their cows into their crops, damaging the plants.

Mlaihat stated that the extremist settlers, who were protected by the Israeli occupation forces, poured an unknown substance into the water tank which serves the whole community, contaminating it.

Meanwhile in Nablus, extremist settlers set dozens of dunums of Palestinian land on fire in the village of Al-Lubban Ash-Sharqiya. Village Mayor, Yaaqob Eweis, said the fire damaged crops and dozens of olive trees.

Eweis called on international and human rights organisations to urgently intervene to stop settler attacks on the village and its agricultural lands.

