UK condemns 'appalling' settler attacks on West Bank town

Palestinians have been attacked and property destroyed by Israeli settlers
June 22, 2023 at 11:07 am
June 22, 2023 at 11:07 am

The British Consulate in Jerusalem yesterday condemned Israeli Jewish settler attacks on the occupied West Bank town of Turmus Ayya.

"Appalling scenes in the West Bank town of Turmus Ayya, where Palestinians have been attacked and property destroyed by Israeli settlers. One Palestinian killed, others seriously injured," the Consulate wrote on its social media accounts. "This cycle of violence must end. Perpetrators of crimes must be held to account."

In another post on Facebook and Twitter, the Consulate expressed condolences for the death of the Palestinian girl who was critically wounded by the Israeli occupation forces during their raid in Jenin on Monday. "Our thoughts are with the family of 15-year-old Palestinian girl Sadeel Mohammed Naghniyeh who died this morning [Wednesday] after being shot by Israeli forces in #Jenin on Monday."

