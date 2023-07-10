 Saudi Arabia, France sign MoU in energy

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, met with his French counterpart, Agnes Pannier-Runacher, in Riyadh on 8 July, Gulf Business reports.

According to the report, the two signed a Memorandum of Understanding to strengthen their cooperation in energy, with a focus on clean energy from renewable resources.

In a joint statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency, France and Saudi Arabia agreed on an energy co-operation roadmap focusing on technology development, business co-operation and policies and regulation.

Both countries acknowledged the importance of advancing the implementation of the United Nations Framework on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement in accordance with the principles, objectives and goals defined therein, including pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 degrees C.

