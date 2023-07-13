Israel detains chief guard of Al-Aqsa from his home in Jerusalem

Israeli occupation forces yesterday stormed the house of Sheikh Najeh Bkeerat, chief guard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, and detained him, Quds Press reported.

Bkeerat's house is located in Sur Baher, south of the occupied holy city of Jerusalem.

On 20 June, the Israeli occupation authorities ordered Bkeerat not to go to Al-Aqsa, giving him 72 hours to implement it.

In the middle of the last month, the Israeli occupation authorities imposed a renewable six-month travel ban on him.

Since 1981, Sheikh Bkeerat has been detained about 30 times and spent a total seven and a half years in Israeli prisons. He has been banned from travel several times.

This comes as part of the Israeli policy to target influential people in occupied East Jerusalem and Al-Aqsa Mosque in order to pave the way for their Judaisation plan.

