Summit of neighbours of conflict-torn Sudan kicks off in Cairo

A summit of the neighbours of conflict-torn Sudan's began in Egypt's capital, Cairo, on Thursday to help settle the ongoing Sudanese crisis that erupted in mid-April, Anadolu Agency reports.

At the opening session, Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, said the summit is being held at a "historic moment", urging the halt of all military operations in Sudan, according to Egyptian daily, Youm7.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said "top officials" are taking part in the summit, but did not specify their names or the number of countries attending.

Sudanese diplomatic sources, however, told Anadolu that the summit is being attended by Al-Sisi, Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, and Salva Kiir, the President of South Sudan.

The source, who asked to remain anonymous, added that the summit is also being attended by Eritrean President, Isaias Afwerki, Chad's transitional President, Mahamat Idriss Deby, Libya's Presidential Council Chair, Mohamed Menfi, and Faustin-Archange Touadera, President of the Central African Republic.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April, in a conflict that has killed some 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals have failed to end the violence in the country.

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the current conflict in Sudan.

