Several injured as passenger plane crashes at airport in Somalia

CCTV footage shows a dramatic crash landing of a passenger plane arriving at a Mogadishu airport. The plane broke into several parts as it hit a wall close to the runway but miraculously no one was seriously injured - several people including a journalist were taken to hospital with minor injuries
July 14, 2023
OPINION: In a world of competing conflicts, Sudan struggles for attention

