Several injured as passenger plane crashes at airport in Somalia
CCTV footage shows a dramatic crash landing of a passenger plane arriving at a Mogadishu airport. The plane broke into several parts as it hit a wall close to the runway but miraculously no one was seriously injured - several people including a journalist were taken to hospital with minor injuries
Unless otherwise stated in the article above, this work by Middle East Monitor is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 4.0 International License. If the image(s) bear our credit, this license also applies to them. What does that mean? For other permissions, please contact us.