Sudan welcomes outcomes of Egypt summit

The governing Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) in Sudan yesterday welcomed the outcomes of the summit held by its neighbours in Egypt, Anadolu news agency reported.

The TSC stressed in a statement that "the government of Sudan is keen to work with all parties seeking to stop the war and restore security and tranquillity."

It also confirmed that the Sudanese Armed Forces are ready to immediately stop military operations, if the rival Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militias commit to stop attacking homes, neighbourhoods, civilian objects, government facilities, blocking roads and looting.

This commitment includes initiating a political dialogue as soon as the hostilities cease, leading to the establishment of a civilian-led government to guide the nation through a transitional period, culminating in elections that include all the people of Sudan.

The RSF has not commented on the summit's outcomes.

Earlier yesterday, the leaders of Sudan's neighbouring countries announced their agreement to "establish a ministerial mechanism to stop the fighting" between the warring Sudanese parties and to reach a "comprehensive solution" to the crisis, which they warned has great repercussions on the security and stability of the region and the world.

Egypt, Libya, Chad, the Central African Republic, South Sudan, Ethiopia and Eritrea all took part in the summit.

Sudan has been locked in violent fighting since mid April between the Sudanese army led by the STC head, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the RSF led by Muhammad Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti). Thousands of civilians have been killed and more than three million have been displaced as a result.

