Torture and ill-treatment continue in Syria - UN report

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria has released a new report entitled "No End in Sight: Torture and ill-treatment in the Syrian Arab Republic 2020-2023", Relief Web reports.

The report covers the continuing widespread and systematic patterns of torture and ill-treatment, including enforced disappearances, in detention facilities in Syria between 1 January 2020 and 30 April 2023, and is being released as a conference room paper to the ongoing fifty-third session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

The report is based on 254 interviews conducted by the Commission between 2020 and April 2023.

Torture and ill-treatment also remain serious issues of concern in parts of Syria under control of non-State armed groups in Syria, report says.

The ongoing war in Syria began on 15 March 2011 as part of the wider 2011 Arab Spring protests out of discontent with the Syrian government.

READ: Syria still endures poverty despite relative calm and renewed Arab ties