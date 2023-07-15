Freed Palestine prisoner shares emotional reunion with daughter

Freed Palestinian resident of Jerusalem Ali Da'ana on Thursday had an emotional reunion with his daughter Aya, who was still a baby when he was detained by the Israeli occupation forces 20 years ago.

Da'ana, from Wadi Qaddoum in Jerusalem's neighbourhood of Silwan, was detained 20 years ago. He was married shortly before his detention and had a daughter, Aya, who was still a baby when he was detailed.

Aya has only known her father behind bars and this was the first time she was able to hug him outside of prison.

Da'ana visited his father's tomb, who passed away only two weeks after his detention. The Israeli occupation prevented him from taking part in the procession of his funeral or bidding him farewell.

Last week, Israeli police prevented Palestinian prisoner Ramzi Abbassi's excited daughter from hugging him when she caught a glimpse of him before a court appearance.

Abbasi has been held without charge since 2 April, 2023, unable to see his family, and denied legal assistance for months.

Rights groups say around 5,000 Palestinian prisoners are inside 23 Israeli jails, including 160 children, 31 women and hundreds of patients.

