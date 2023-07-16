Libya's Sharara oilfield resumes production after release of ex-minister

Libya said Sunday that production from two oil fields south of the country has resumed after the release of a former finance minister, reports Anadolu Agency.

Production at El-Sharara and El-Feel oil fields was shut on Thursday following the detention of former Finance Minister Faraj Boumtari.

Local tribesmen have demanded Boumtari's release to allow production from the two oilfields to resume.

In a statement, the Libyan Oil Ministry confirmed that production from the two oilfields has resumed.

Local tribesmen said that the move came after Bumatari, who hails from the al-Zawi tribe in southeastern Libya, walked free Saturday afternoon from detention in Tripoli.

El-Sharara oilfield produces more than 300,000 barrels of crude oil per day, forming roughly one-third of the oil-rich country's production. It is run by the state oil firm NOC via Acacus company.

El Feel field, which has a capacity of 70,000 barrels per day, is operated by Mellitah Oil and Gas which is a joint venture between NOC and Italy's Eni.

Libya holds Africa's largest crude reserves, but years of conflict and violence in the country since the 2011 ouster of ruler Muammar Gaddafi has hobbled production and exports.