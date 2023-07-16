Sudanese Army accuses Rapid Support Forces of targeting hospital, killing 5

The Sudanese Army on Saturday accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of targeting a hospital and killing five people, reports Anadolu Agency.

"Continuing their violation of international humanitarian law and all norms of war, rebel militias targeted the emergency room of the military hospital in Omdurman with a drone today, killing five patients and injuring 22, mostly civilians," said the military in a statement.

The statement said that the hospital, in Sudan's most populous city, near the capital Khartoum, serves both civilians and the military and had been targeted by the RSF many times before.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the RSF since April, in a conflict that has killed some 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

Several cease-fire agreements brokered by Saudi and US mediators between the warring rivals have failed to end the violence.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that nearly 3 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Sudan.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the ongoing conflict in Sudan may lead to a full-scale civil war.

