Algeria football body president resigns

The president of the Algerian Football Federation (FAF), Zefizef Djahid, announced his resignation days after he failed to obtain membership in the executive office of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

"I would like to let everyone know that my speech is related to the CAF's latest conference that was held a few days ago in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, during which I entered the elections in a bid for membership in the federation's executive office," Zefizef said in a video posted on the FAF's website.

Gaining membership to CAF is one of the goals of the Algerian Football Federation, he explained, and is within the framework of the strategy that was drawn up and presented to the General Assembly, he added.

"This is why I inform the public of my resignation from the position of president of the Algerian Football Federation."

A few days ago, elections for membership in CAF's Executive Office took place in Abidjan on the sidelines of the 45th session of the confederation's General Assembly.

Zefizef competed for the North African region seat in the executive office of the federation with the Libyan Abdel Hakim Al-Shalmani, who won the seat after obtaining 38 votes compared to 15 for his Algerian competitor, with one member abstaining.

