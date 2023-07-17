Sudan refugees in Cairo struggle to pay rent after landlords raise price

Sudanese refugees in Cairo are struggling to pay their rent as landlords are taking advantage of the number of people who need accommodation.

One told AFP that his landlady asked him for triple the rent if he wanted to stay in the apartment and cut off the electricity and water.

Another said that within a week, rent for apartments like his had been raised by 3,500 to 5,000 Egyptian pounds, roughly $113 to $162.

After rival factions began fighting across Sudan in mid-April, thousands of people crossed the border and into Egypt to escape the gun fire, sexual violence and bombing.

In the first few weeks of the conflict Egypt allowed everyone to enter but has since introduced tighter restrictions to try and stem the flow of people.

Life for Sudanese refugees who do make it into Egypt is not easy – as well as rent rises, they must grapple with the rising cost of food and healthcare.

Egypt is facing with a severe economic crisis. Citizens are struggling to buy basic products like meat and fruit due to rising inflation.

A combination of the Russian war in Ukraine, the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic and large-scale vanity projects across the country have all taken their toll on the economy.

Egypt's inflation hit a record high in June at 36.8 per cent and the Egyptian pound has lost half its value against the US dollar.

In March, Carnegie reported that food prices jumped by 14.4 per cent month on month and 61.8 per cent annually.

A third of Egyptians already live below the poverty line.

Last month, the executive director of Refugee Platform, Nour Khalil, told MEMO that as well as rising rent prices, many refugees are given permission to stay in Egypt for three months only which casts uncertainty over their future.

Some refugees have been targeted with racism in the streets.

One estate agent told AFP that Sudanese families are trying to find housing in 6 October city, in Giza, as it is close to the UNHCR offices, pushing rents even higher, up to 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($323) from 7,000-8,000 Egyptian pounds ($226 to $258).