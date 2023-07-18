Tunisia receives four T-6C training aircraft from the US

The Tunisian Defence Ministry said on Tuesday it had received four T-6C training aircraft from the United States, as part of cooperation to renew its fleet of training aircraft for the Air Force, Reuters reports.

Last month, four Tunisian soldiers died after a military aircraft crashed into the sea, an accident that President Kais Saied attributed to an aging military fleet.

The US Ambassador in Tunisia, Joey R. Hood, said his country was committed to supporting the Defence Ministry's efforts to enhance the Air Force's ability to meet security challenges and humanitarian needs.

Imed Memich, the Defence Minister, said the new aircraft would provide the Air Force with advanced training capabilities.

