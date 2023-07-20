Far-right Israel minister calls for defining PA's activities as 'hostile'

Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said yesterday that he will present to the Cabinet a draft decision limiting the activities of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Smotrich's remarks came during a Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee meeting held on the "Takeover of open areas in Judea and Samaria [occupied West Bank] by the Palestinian Authority, and the Israeli response," according to the Knesset's website.

Smotrich said that the committee's work will be completed within a month and the draft decision considers some of the PA's activities as hostile political activities.

He added that the aim is to control the flow of funds to the PA and stop the PA's alleged attempts to seize Israeli lands.

