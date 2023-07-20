Portuguese / English

Occupied Jerusalem: Israeli official asks priest to hide crucifix on visit to Western Wall

July 20, 2023 at 9:23 am | Published in: Europe & Russia, Germany, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A Jewish man seen during the Sukkot Holiday (Tabernacles Feast) celebrated by Jewish people in Old City of eastern Jerusalem, at the Western Wall, Jerusalem on September 25, 2018 [Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency]
A Jewish man seen during the Sukkot Holiday (Tabernacles Feast) celebrated by Jewish people in Old City of eastern Jerusalem, at the Western Wall, Jerusalem. [Mostafa Alkharouf / Anadolu Agency]
 July 20, 2023 at 9:23 am

An official at occupied Jerusalem's Western Wall asked a German Christian priest on Wednesday to hide his crucifix during a visit to the site, the Times of Israel has reported. Nikodemus Schnabel was accompanying Germany's Federal Education Minister at the time.

A reporter for German news outlet Der Spiegel filmed the incident and posted it on social media with an explanation of what happened.

Schnabel is the abbot of the Old City's Dormition Abbey. He was stopped by a woman who was said to be an employee of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation, the Haredi-dominated state-run body that administers the site, which is the western boundary wall of the Noble Sanctuary of Al-Aqsa.

READ: Hamas slams America's 'Israel is not racist' resolution

According to the Israeli daily, the footage shows the Israeli official telling the priest that the crucifix he was wearing was "really big and inappropriate for this place." She asked him to cover it up.

"This is very harsh," Schnabel replied. "You are not respecting my religion. You are hindering me from my human right. This is not a provocation. I am an abbot. This is my dress. The cross is part of my dress code. I am a Roman Catholic abbot. You want me not to dress according to my faith, that is the reality."

The visit eventually went ahead as planned. Schnabel, however, continued to complain about the incident on Twitter, calling it "not so nice" and blaming the hard-right Israeli government.

READ: ICJ platform enables individuals to post info on Israeli violations

Categories
Europe & RussiaGermanyIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Order your copy of our latest book - Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy - Palestine
Show Comments